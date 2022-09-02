Nearly 40% of college graduates regret their choice of major

Nearly 2 in 5 American adults have major regrets. That is, they regret their college major, The Washington Post reports.

The regretters include a healthy population of liberal arts majors, who may be responding to pervasive social cues. When he delivered his 2011 State of the Union address in the shadow of the Great Recession, former President Barack Obama plugged math and science education and called on Americans to “out-innovate, out-educate, and out-build the rest of the world.” Since then, the number of new graduates in the arts and humanities has plunged.

Meanwhile, nearly half of humanities and arts majors have studier’s remorse as of 2021. Engineering majors have the fewest regrets: Just 24% wish they’d chosen something different, according to a Federal Reserve survey.

As a rule, those who studied STEM subjects—science, technology, engineering and mathematics—are much more likely to believe they made the right choice, while those in social sciences or vocational courses second-guess themselves. Read the full story (subscription).