Nearly 30% of EBR still in the dark; see BRAC’s latest power outage tracker  

By
-

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber has been tracking all available data related to power outages in the region. 

Things are improving in East Baton Rouge Parish, with roughly 29,000 customers regaining power since yesterday. Entergy announced this morning that the parish should be back at full power by Monday. However, more than 160,000 businesses and residences are still without power in the Capital Region, and outages in Ascension and East Feliciana parishes increased slightly, while Livingston Parish saw a significant number of customers regain power.

Parish Tracked Outages (8/30) %age Out Outages (8/31) %age Out Outages (9/1) %age Out Outages (9/2) %age Out Outages (9/3) %age Out
Ascension 58,304 52,657 90.3% 47,692 81.8% 46,377 79.5% 35,425 60.8% 36,872 63.2%
EBR 216,086 160,410 74.2% 126,170 58.4% 117,311 54.3% 92,864 43.0% 63,332 29.3%
EF 10,357 5,155 49.8% 5,433 52.5% 4,983 48.1% 2,901 28.0% 3,858 37.3%
Iberville 9,087 5,050 55.6% 4,696 51.7% 3,820 42.0% 3,300 36.3% 2,358 25.9%
Livingston 68,420 22,810 33.3% 55,898 81.7% 55,775 81.5% 53,556 78.3% 47,614 69.6%
PC 5,091 1,798 35.3% 835 16.4% 41 0.8% 1 0.0% 2 0.0%
St. Helena 6,961 4,100 58.9% 4,211 60.5% 4,211 60.5% 6,875 98.8% 6,645 95.5%
WBR 12,840 3,218 25.1% 573 4.5% 60 0.5% 2 0.0% 2 0.0%
WF 6,354 2,153 33.9% 3,856 60.7% 3,885 61.1% 18 0.3% 76 1.2%
TOTAL 393,500 257,351 65.4% 249,364 63.4% 236,463 60.1% 194,942 49.5% 160,759 40.9%