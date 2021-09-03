Nearly 30% of EBR still in the dark; see BRAC’s latest power outage tracker  

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber has been tracking all available data related to power outages in the region.

Things are improving in East Baton Rouge Parish, with roughly 29,000 customers regaining power since yesterday. Entergy announced this morning that the parish should be back at full power by Monday. However, more than 160,000 businesses and residences are still without power in the Capital Region, and outages in Ascension and East Feliciana parishes increased slightly, while Livingston Parish saw a significant number of customers regain power.