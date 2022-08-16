Nearly $1M cleanup effort includes Burden Museum and Gardens pit 

Gov. John Bel Edwards, Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and LSU officials today announced federal and state funding for the first phase of the cleanup of a borrow pit at Burden Museum and Gardens that has been collecting trash from stormwater for decades.

The pit was featured last year in a Business Report cover story about Baton Rouge’s litter problem.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded $500,000 to the LSU AgCenter to implement three litter abatement demonstration sites across Baton Rouge, including a community engagement campaign. Those sites include The Burden Museum and Gardens, the Capitol Lakes and Bayou Fountain at BREC’s Highland Road Park. Supplemental funding totaling $400,000 was provided by the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality and $75,000 by the lieutenant governor’s office.

In addition, members of the Governor’s Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force have submitted their initial report with recommendations for establishing and sustaining litter prevention efforts across Louisiana. Click here to read the report.