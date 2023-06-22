NCAA places LSU’s football and men’s basketball programs on probation  

The NCAA’s Independent Resolution Panel ruled today that LSU’s football and men’s basketball programs will be on probation for the next three years for recruiting violations, The Daily Advertiser reports.

The panel, which is a part of the NCAA’s Independent Accountability Resolution Process, also ruled that former LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade will be handed a two-year show-cause order and be suspended for the first 10 games this season as the new coach at McNeese State.

The ruling follows a notice sent to LSU in March 2022 about potential violations committed by the two programs.

Today’s ruling also details the self-imposed penalties from the university, including a scholarship reduction for the men’s basketball program over the next two seasons and a postseason ban for the football program during the 2020-21 season. Read the full story.