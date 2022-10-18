Natural gas investors leaving Marcellus for Haynesville

Capital from private investors and banks is leaving the Marcellus/Utica region and heading to the Haynesville Shale in Louisiana and east Texas, Marcellus Drilling News reports.

That was the observation of several speakers at the recent Hart Energy America’s Natural Gas Conference. According to Kevin Little, senior vice president for natural gas at Macquarie Energy, the lack of pipelines and infrastructure in the M/U region is essentially keeping drilling investment out.

