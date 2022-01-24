National Restaurant Association asking for more federal aid 

The National Restaurant Association is asking Congress to replenish the Restaurant Revitalization Fund as the omicron variant hits operators’ businesses, CNBC reports.

Last year, lawmakers created the $28.6 billion fund to aid bars and restaurants struggling in the wake of the pandemic.

Since the fund was depleted, restaurants have been pushing for Congress to replenish it. Several lawmakers have introduced legislation to do so, but the bills haven’t gained traction, and the Biden administration hasn’t appeared interested in supporting the measure.

However, the latest surge in COVID-19 cases and its impact on restaurants could change minds.

The National Restaurant Association’s latest survey of operators found that 88% of restaurants saw indoor dining demand wane because of the omicron variant. More than three-quarters of respondents told the trade group that business conditions are worse now than three months ago. Read the full story.