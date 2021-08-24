National arm of local LDS temple sues @Highland, city-parish over proposed development

The Utah-based parent organization of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which has a local temple on Highland Road, is suing @Highland—the mixed-use development adjacent to the temple; Key Real Estate Co., which is planning to develop a multifamily complex on the site; and, the city-parish, which approved the controversial complex earlier this summer.

The Temple Corporation of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints filed the suit Aug. 20 in 19th Judicial District Court, seeking to stop the 240-unit complex from going forward.

The suit argues that when the Metro Council approved the project in July, it failed to consider:

• The promotion of public health, safety and welfare, as required by law;

• The project’s impact on existing buildings of cultural significance, such as the temple;

• The relationship between the proposed project and surrounding uses, particularly the uses of the temple site;

• The density and height of the project and its compatibility with surrounding properties;

• The preservation and protection of wetlands.

The suit is the latest twist in the controversy over the two-story complex, which many residents of the area oppose because of the increased drainage and flooding problems they fear it will bring to their area.

Ironically, leaders of the local temple were not among the angry neighbors who spoke against the project when it came before the Planning Commission in June or the Metro Council in July.

On the contrary, @Highland owner Mo Vij, who originally developed the property in 2016 as an office park and only recently partnered with Key on the apartment complex, says he was “pretty shocked” by the lawsuit because the temple’s local leadership has seemingly been on board.

“The local church has no problem with it,” Vij says. “They know everything. We have been in constant contact with them and they have been nothing but supportive of us.”

He says he doesn’t know why the parent organization would sue over the project.

In a statement, the stake president of the Baton Rouge church also suggests the temple has always had a good relationship with @Highalnd.

“The developer has been a great neighbor and the intent is to have proper conversations to ensure the core mission of helping others come to Christ is preserved,” says Eric Bascom, Baton Rouge Louisiana stake president for the church.

But the lawsuit does not appear to be seeking a proper conversation. In addition to asking the court to block the project, the suit alleges that when @Highland was originally developed, the developers failed to secure required wetlands permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and failed to take proper wetlands mitigation measures.

Vij calls the allegation ridiculous and untrue.

“They are just trying to throw everything at us including the kitchen sink,” he says. “It is very disheartening.

Parish Attorney Andy Dotson says the city-parish cannot comment on pending litigation.