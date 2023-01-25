Nasdaq to delist ASAP due to low stock prices

ASAP, formerly known as Waitr, will be delisted from Nasdaq next week after struggling for months to raise its stock price above $1, according to federal filings.

ASAP, which has been listed on the Nasdaq since 2018, fell out of compliance with the stock market last January after its stock price dropped below $1. ASAP was initially given until late July to raise its stock price and then given an extension until Jan. 23 to regain compliance.

While the delisting notice from Nasdaq says that ASAP can appeal the decision, the company indicated in its filing with the SEC that it does not plan to appeal and instead will trade its stock on the OTCQB Venture Market starting Feb. 2.

Waitr was initially considered a Louisiana success story. After being founded in Lake Charles in 2013, Waitr became a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq Stock Market in November 2018 under the ticker symbol WTRH following the completion of a $308 million purchase of the company by Landcadia Holdings, owned by billionaire Tilman Fertitta, owner of the Houston Rockets. The company then essentially doubled its footprint in December 2018 with the acquisition of Minneapolis-based Bite Squad, which expanded the company’s reach to more than 500 cities across 22 states.

Waitr moved its headquarters to Lafayette at the beginning of 2019—a tumultuous year for the company. Founder and CEO Chris Meaux stepped away from the company in August and the food delivery service fell out of compliance with Nasdaq in October after two of its company board members resigned following the news that the firm’s chief financial officer was departing. The news of the three resignations—just two months after Meaux’s departure—didn’t sit well with investors and the company’s share price plummeted at the time more than 50% to below $1.

The company regained its Nasdaq compliance in spring 2020 following a surge in business from the pandemic, but share prices dropped below $1 again in December 2021. In an effort to raise its share price, Waitr’s shareholders considered a reverse stock split over the summer, but the measure failed to pass.

As of 3 p.m. this afternoon, shares were trading at $0.40.