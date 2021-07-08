Musicians are fighting to save an endangered Teddy’s Juke Joint

The past two years have been hard on restaurants and bars everywhere, leaving many local institutions, like Teddy’s Juke Joint, hanging on by a financial thread.

“Last year—2020—has been the worst year since I’ve been in business,” owner Lloyd “Teddy” Johnson Jr. told 225 in May, “and I don’t see why I’m still open.”

The Zachary bar and music venue is a decades-old pillar of the Louisiana music community and known as one of the most venerated blues houses in the South. But it has been all but crippled by the pandemic. Even as vaccinations rise and many businesses are returning to a new normal, Johnson’s pre-pandemic regular customers—mostly older folks, he says—aren’t turning out as they once did. Neither are the bands, with Johnson saying he’s lost contact with scores of musicians over the course of the pandemic. Moreover, getting new talent into the Juke Joint is a serious challenge.

If there’s a bright side it’s that people are taking notice of the dire straits, and are reaching out to offer help.

Dixie Taylor, a singer-songwriter who performs under the name Dixie Rose and who has led the Wednesday night jam sessions at the Juke Joint for the past 16 years, recently organized The Teddy Festival in mid-June to raise money to save the venue. More than 20 bands agreed to perform at the festival pro-bono.

The festival was a short-term success, with droves of new customers flocking to the Juke Joint in an effort save the iconic club. But the good times were more of a momentary respite from the Juke Joint’s financial battles than a solution.

“(The money) was gone before I even made it,” he says, using the dollars to catch-up on bills and restock merchandise.

The road ahead is rocky and uncertain, though Johnson is trying to run the venue on a normal nightly schedule.

Johnson knows the odds are mounting against him and says he may one day have to close the Juke Joint, at which point he says he’d likely convert it to a private event hall.

Bottom line: The community risks losing one of the country’s last true juke joints, with a rich history and down-home mystique that’s attracted celebrities such as Ethan Hawke and media attention from publications like The New York Times—not to mention the laundry list of renowned musicians from around the world who have found a second home on its stage.

