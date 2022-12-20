Much-anticipated Barracuda Taco Stand adds more alfresco options in Mid City 

Options for tacos in Baton Rouge continue to evolve with the much-anticipated opening of Barracuda Taco Stand, a New Orleans-based concept started by entrepreneur Brett Jones who has spent nearly two decades working in the restaurant industry.

The New Orleans-born concept takes root in Baton Rouge (officially opening today) in a small structure on the 1-acre parcel on Government Street now being transformed into a mixed use development. Previously occupied by two barbecue eateries, Garden District Barbecue and Smokin’ Aces, the Barracuda Taco Stand space is exactly that—a stand where diners stroll up to place orders and then take a seat at one of several festive outdoor tables.

“It was born out of this taco stand and margarita garden idea,” Jones says. “I wanted it to be easy to experience, but it was really important to also use high-quality ingredients and be consistent every time.”

The entrance facing Government Street is for call-ahead takeout orders. To dine in, patrons stroll through a wooden fence to reach two order windows—one for food, and one for beer and margaritas—an arrangement that allows for ordering additional drinks without returning to the food queue, Jones says.

Diners are handed a table number, and they choose a seat on the large patio that sits astride D’s Garden Center. Sharing space with a plant nursery is a win for the Barracuda patio; the vibe is lush, green and inviting. And while this week’s chilly temps may put the kibosh on al fresco tacos for some, Jones says the patio will be equipped with heaters. In summer months, fans and sunshades will keep things cool.

The menu is deliberately straightforward, and modeled after the ordering ease in national chains like In-and-Out and Chipotle, Jones says. But that doesn’t signal shortcuts in Barracuda’s boutique recipes. Jones started cooking tacos for large groups in the mid-2000s as an LSU student and a touring musician in the band Terror of the Sea, and he has spent a lot of time pondering the food’s construction.

“It begins with a great tortilla,” he says. Barracuda makes both flour and corn tortillas from scratch to order.

