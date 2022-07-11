Mr. Milkshake looking to open Lafayette location

Mr. MilkShake & Espresso Bar is not your typical ice cream shop. With extravagant concoctions, owner Colin Odinet aims to provide an over-the-top milkshake experience.

The shop, which also has a traveling food truck, opened in Denham Springs in June 2021. The menu includes south Louisiana-themed milkshakes like “Louisiana Turtle” and “Big Easy Foster.” Some milkshakes are piled high with slices of cake, cheesecake or cannolis.

“I have a saying: ‘Eye appeal is buy appeal,’” Odinet says. “I want it to be a whole experience when you come, not just getting some ice cream. You can sit at my bar and talk to the bartender and watch them make the shakes. It helps customers interact with us.”

At an event in late June, Odinet celebrated the store’s one-year anniversary and announced plans to open a second location in Lafayette by Christmas and, later, one in St. Tammany Parish. After that, he’ll look to expand to other Gulf Coast states.

Read the full story about Mr. Milkshake and Odinet’s business plans from the latest edition of 225 magazine’s 225 daily e-newsletter. Subscribe here for more Baton Rouge food and events.