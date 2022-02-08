MovEBR program includes big plans for Lee Drive

In an effort to alleviate area traffic, MovEBR project managers have set their sights on redesigning a portion of Lee Drive from Highland to Perkins Road, a $35 million project.

However, dealing with a residential area like Lee Drive poses many questions, says Fred Raiford, director of transportation.

The goal is to have a three-lane roadway in the area between Perkins Road and past Liberty Magnet High School, possibly extending to Highland Road, Raiford says. Another mockup includes a two-lane roadway with a median in the middle.

With either model, the MovEBR program hopes to incorporate sidewalks and bike lanes. The improvements would ease traffic buildup that occurs when drivers turn onto streets on the opposite side of the road.

The first question impacted residents will have is whether the three-lane roadway will take away right of way from them, Raiford says. The second will be how many trees will be impacted.

Those questions are still being answered, Raiford says, but the MovEBR team is confident the three-lane project would improve traffic flow, and has created a number of models in support.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2023, Raiford says, but project managers want to lock down community buy-in first. There is an open house scheduled for Thursday for the public to share its design ideas, and once the city-parish gets a better idea of concerns, it can either move forward or schedule another public meeting, he says.

Another issue with beginning construction on Lee is the I-10 widening project, also scheduled to begin in 2023.

“It could potentially impact the Lee Drive project,” Raiford says, “and we don’t want to create more congestion.”

The open house for Lee Drive design ideas is Thursday, Feb. 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the Marriott on Hilton Avenue.