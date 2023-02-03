Mother’s Lounge bar planned for former Roux House space in downtown

The manager of Bengal Tap Room in downtown Baton Rouge is leading the launch of a Third Street bar.

A sign on the door of the former home of the Roux House and Register Bar at 143 Third Street confirms the bar would be called Mother’s Lounge.

Montanna Mercer, who according to her social media profile is the general manager of Bengal Tap Room and director of operations for Live on Third, is also the registered agent for Mother’s Lounge.

Chad Hughes, who has ownership stakes in several downtown Baton Rouge bars and restaurants including Bengal Tap Room, is an officer of Live on Third along with Mercer, public documents show. Hughes deferred comment to Mercer, who could not be reached in time for this morning’s deadline.