In era of student debt, MBAs can still pay off

Many students who borrow money to enroll in graduate school get caught in student debt, but getting an MBA seems to pay off for most graduates.

According to a Wall Street Journal analysis of federal student loan data from almost 600 MBA programs, graduates at about 98% of the universities included made more money two years out of school than they had borrowed.

On the other hand, only about 6% of law school programs had graduates that made more two years after graduating than they owed.

LSU’s MBA program was not included in The Wall Street Journal report, but Southeastern Louisiana University, UL Lafayette and Tulane University were, and their graduates’ incomes typically exceed debt after two years.

Many MBA graduates enroll with hopes of a larger salary or the ability to pivot to a new industry after completing their degree, but programs can cost from $100,000 to more than $250,000. The federal government allows graduate students to take out a fixed number of lower-interest loans, and after that, students have to use GradPlus loans, which have no cap.

Traditionally, a large portion of MBA students have come from affluent backgrounds or previously worked in high-paying sectors, making them more financially able to handle the cost of tuition, although business schools say they are trying to widen their applicant pool.

The small number of schools where debt outweighs income include Alabama A&M University, The New School in New York City and North Carolina Central University.

