Mosquitoes don’t like the scorching temperatures, either

If there is any benefit to the scorching temperatures that are currently blanketing south Louisiana, it’s that the mosquitoes don’t like it either.

The little blood suckers survive and thrive when temperatures range from 50 to 95 degrees Fahrenheit, according to a report from nonprofit Climate Central. Days like today, where the temperature is forecast to approach 100 degrees, are helping keep the population relatively low and under control.

Randy Vaeth, assistant director of East Baton Rouge Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control, says the number of active mosquitoes he’s measuring has been lower than normal for this time of year in the parish because of the weather.

Mosquitoes are ectothermic, meaning they’re not able to regulate their own body temperature. So when it gets especially hot, it speeds up their metabolisms and shortens their lifespans, he says, helping to keep the population low. The stifling heat has also caused the local vegetation to absorb more standing water when it rains, preventing their larvae from developing.

But the population-suppressing effect of high temperatures is a double-edged sword.

Temperatures may be higher during the summer months, but they’re also higher year-round, meaning mosquitoes are more likely to be active throughout the year.

This year, the state’s first human case of West Nile infection was detected in February, reports Louisiana Illuminator. But Vaeth says his office sometimes detects the virus in mosquitoes as early as January.

This year, four new species of invasive, neo-tropical mosquitoes have been detected in the area, one of which is the Asian Tiger Mosquito. A small black bug with alternating silver or white bands around their legs and striping on their thorax, the Asian Tiger variety is more active during daylight hours than other mosquito varieties because they’re more tolerant to high temperatures.

So while the mosquito population may be relatively low right now thanks to the weather, Vaeth warns that mosquitoes may become even more of a nuisance moving forward.