A lawsuit drive-thru? Morris Bart expanding Baton Rouge practice, moving into former bank location

New Orleans attorney Morris Bart is growing his Baton Rouge footprint as his firm expands the services it offers.

While the law firm has traditionally just handled personal injury cases, Hurricane Ida spurred Bart to add storm damage claims to the practice and since then he’s also moved into representing workers’ compensation and mass tort cases.

“All combined, our office in Baton Rouge has grown pretty dramatically from us diversifying our firm,” Bart says.

The firm has picked up several hurricane claims clients from Houston-based McClenny Moseley & Associates, Bart says. McClenny Moseley’s Louisiana practice was suspended earlier this year due to fraud allegations.

For years, the Morris Bart firm has operated a 2,500 square-foot office off Hilton Avenue, but Bart is now leasing a nearly 7,000 square-foot space in Esplanade Mall off of Corporate Boulevard. The space was formerly a bank and has drive-thru window that Bart is considering refurbishing.

“I believe the Esplanade Mall is a diamond in the rough,” Bart says. “It’s centrally located, right off the interstate, and it has high, high visibility …. I’m undecided whether to use the drive-through window. It would be kind of a novel idea.”

Bart plans for the office to be completed and open for mid-September and estimates the renovations to the space cost $150,000.

Notably, Bart’s new Baton Rouge office is conspicuously close to another prominent personal injury attorney—Gordon McKernan, whose headquarters is less than a half mile away. Bart says his Hilton Avenue Baton Rouge office was there first, before McKernan’s, and that it’s a coincidence that both personal injury attorneys have set up shop in the area.

“Having two high-profile injury firms close to each other will benefit both of us,” Bart says. “There’s enough business for both of us.”