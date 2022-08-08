More workers taking vacations, though not totally checking out 

More U.S. workers are taking vacations than in years past, but they’re not staying off their email or truly checking out from work, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Nearly 60% of Americans say they took at least a week of vacation in the past twelve months, up from 44% in 2021 who said the same, according to a recent survey of more than 2,000 people by Allianz Partners USA. That is more than in any year since the insurer began conducting the survey in 2009.

Many, though, say they aren’t taking a real break—and point to a hot but turbulent job market as one of the biggest reasons. Millions of U.S. workers have recently left or switched jobs, and some say they are reluctant to completely check out for a week or two while still settling in with new employers. Others say they worry there isn’t enough staff to fully cover for them if they go totally offline.

In a June survey of senior executives by executive search firm Korn Ferry, 60% said they would be more in touch with work while vacationing this year than on previous vacations. More than one-third said they planned to check in with the office multiple times a day, compared with 19% who expected to do so in 2021. Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.