More than half of small business owners say they sacrifice salary at times

Nearly two-thirds (64%) of small business owners say they have at some point not paid themselves a salary in order to keep their small business operating, according to a Forbes survey of 500 small business owners conducted earlier this summer.

One-third said they cut their own paychecks frequently and 31% said they do so occasionally, the survey found. Business owners also rated inflation as their top concern, with taxes and product shortages close behind.

Additionally, more than one-third of small business owners (35%) say their revenue is lower than pre-COVID levels, with 13% saying they worry that their business won’t survive another year. See the full report.