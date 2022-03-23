Majority of business owners say high gas prices are having an adverse impact

Rising fuel prices are taking a toll on small businesses, prompting owners of everything from furniture retailers to swimming-pool service companies to trim services and revise contracts as they try to soften the financial hit, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Fifty-two percent of small business owners say that higher energy prices are affecting their businesses, according to a March survey of more than 780 small businesses for The Wall Street Journal by Vistage Worldwide Inc., a business coaching and peer advisory firm.

Navigating higher fuel costs is particularly challenging for small businesses that boosted prices earlier this year in response to inflationary pressures. Blue Eagle Logistics Inc., a trucking company based in Pennsylvania, for example, raised its rates by 6% in February, before Russia invaded Ukraine. Just 40% of Blue Eagle’s contracts allow for fuel surcharges.

“You can’t continually break contracts and raise rates, especially as a small business,” says Blue Eagle President Andy Plank, who figures he might have to wait three months before imposing another increase. “A $200,000 account can be 5% or 10% of my business. There’s a lot of risk there.” Read the full story.