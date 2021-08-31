More than half of Baton Rouge still without power 

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber has been tracking all available data related to power outages in the region.

Things are slowly improving in East Baton Rouge Parish, going down from 74% to 58% without power, but outages are tracking higher in Livingston now that there is a better picture of the situation. 

Things are dire for Ascension and Livingston parishes, says Kelly Bienn, senior vice president of marketing for BRAC. Bienn says a majority of customers in seven of the nine parishes in the Capital Region are still without power, as of early this afternoon. 

Parish  Customers tracked  Outages as of Aug. 30  Percentage without power  Outages as of Aug. 31 Percentage without power 
Ascension 58,305 52,657 90.3% 47,692 81.8%
East Baton Rouge  216,086 160,410 74.2% 126,170 58.4%
East Feliciana 10,374 5,155 49.8% 5,433 52.5%
Iberville 9,087 5,050 55.6% 4,696 51.7%
Livingston 68,420 22,810 33.3% 55,898 81.7%
Point Coupée 5,091 1,798 35.3% 835 16.4%
St. Helena 6,961 4,100 58.9% 4,211 60.5%
West Baton Rouge  12,840 3,218 25.1% 573 4.5%
West Feliciana 6,354 2,153 33.9% 3,856 60.7%
Total 393,500 257,351 65.4% 249,364 63.4%