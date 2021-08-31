More than half of Baton Rouge still without power 

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber has been tracking all available data related to power outages in the region.

Things are slowly improving in East Baton Rouge Parish, going down from 74% to 58% without power, but outages are tracking higher in Livingston now that there is a better picture of the situation.

Things are dire for Ascension and Livingston parishes, says Kelly Bienn, senior vice president of marketing for BRAC. Bienn says a majority of customers in seven of the nine parishes in the Capital Region are still without power, as of early this afternoon.