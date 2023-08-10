More than four in 10 workers don’t use all of their paid time off

Around 46% of U.S. workers who receive paid time off don’t use all of it, according to a new Pew Research Center survey.

According to the survey, 51% of upper-income workers say they do not use all of their paid time off, while 45% of middle-income workers and 41% of lower-income workers say they do not use all of their allotted time off.

Demographically, women and Black workers are more likely to say they don’t take all of their paid time off. About one-quarter of workers who have been with their employer for less than a year cite the fear of losing their job as a reason for not taking more time off. Other reasons include not needing the time off, cited by 52% of respondents, and worries that they might fall behind, cited by 49%.

The professions with the highest percentage of employees who do not use all of their time off are education (68%) and government, public administration and the military (57%).

Read the whole report.