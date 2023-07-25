More than 220 businesses join Louisiana anti-litter effort

A new Louisiana program meant to emphasize the link between cleanliness and economic prosperity now includes 28 chambers of commerce and more than 220 businesses, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser’s office reports.

Nungesser’s office developed the Clean Biz Partnership with the Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Executives to engage state businesses in cleaning up and preventing litter, according to a Keep Louisiana Beautiful progress report released today.

“With support from my office and Louisiana legislators, Keep Louisiana Beautiful has expanded its programs, grant opportunities, and overall reach,” Nungesser says in a statement accompanying the report. “We have made progress, but we have a long journey ahead of us.”

Other items in the report highlighted by Nungesser’s office include: