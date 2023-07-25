More than 220 businesses join Louisiana anti-litter effort

A new Louisiana program meant to emphasize the link between cleanliness and economic prosperity now includes 28 chambers of commerce and more than 220 businesses, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser’s office reports.
Nungesser’s office developed the Clean Biz Partnership with the Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Executives to engage state businesses in cleaning up and preventing litter, according to a Keep Louisiana Beautiful progress report released today.
“With support from my office and Louisiana legislators, Keep Louisiana Beautiful has expanded its programs, grant opportunities, and overall reach,” Nungesser says in a statement accompanying the report. “We have made progress, but we have a long journey ahead of us.”
Other items in the report highlighted by Nungesser’s office include:
- During the second annual Love the Boot Week in April, nearly 13,000 people at 547 events in all 64 parishes removed 313 tons of litter.
- The KLB network grew to 43 community affiliates and 10 university affiliates.
- KLB launched the Get Down and Clean Up program and now 100-plus public libraries have cleanup supplies, including grabbers, safety vests, and trash bags for the public to use to pick up litter.
- KLB awarded more than $959,000 in grant funding this fiscal year, including two new grants, which distributed 879 trash receptacles to 98 organizations in 40 parishes and funded 39 beautification projects in 24 parishes.
- KLB launched the Let Louisiana Shine campaign, achieving 120 million impressions with messaging about picking up and preventing litter.
- KLB facilitated the state’s first four-part litter study on the cost of litter abatement, roadside litter, the public perception of litter, and best practices for roadway litter removal. The comprehensive report will be released this fall.