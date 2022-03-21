More student-entrepreneurs are operating like SPACs 

Plenty of MBAs finish business school with a hot startup pitch for investors, but the latest breed of student-entrepreneur is skipping the startup part and pitching themselves as the investment, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Consider the model a SPAC of sorts—akin to the stock market trend in which a special-purpose acquisition, or “blank-check,” company raises money and lists its shares, then finds a private business to merge with. In this case, the investment vehicle is a fund for a newly minted MBA graduate. The MBA uses the money to search for a privately held, under-the-radar business and run it as chief executive and part owner.

These so-called search funds came on the business school scene decades ago, but they have taken off in the pandemic years as investors—awash in capital—look for promising places to put it. Until recently, most MBA searchers hailed from Harvard and Stanford universities, whose MBA programs supported them with relevant coursework and in-the-know professors. Now, more schools and students are getting in on the action.

Business schools see search funds as a way to compete with other programs on entrepreneurship. For MBAs, the search fund model is a way to become a CEO and business owner soon after graduation, without starting a business from scratch. Read the full story.