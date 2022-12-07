Good luck finding a company’s phone number, try talking with a chat box

Budget airline carrier Frontier Airlines got rid of its phone number for customer service last month, leaving customers to use chat functions or social media to resolve issues.

The business joined a growing group of companies, from Breeze Airways to Resy to Facebook, that are eliminating or making phone numbers extra difficult for customers to find, The Wall Street Journal reports.

More and more businesses are relying on automated or text-based customer service instead of phone lines, which consumers say leave them spending hours sorting through FAQ lists, sending emails to nowhere and talking to less-than-helpful chatbots to resolve issues that could have taken minutes to fix with a human on the phone.

Restaurants have gotten on this trend, too, using online reservation and wait-list systems to save on employee costs, often their most expensive line item, restaurant managers say. In the U.S., 67% of reservation bookings are digital, up from 56% in 2019, according to reservation platform SevenRooms.

Frontier says the shift to digital customer service ensures customers get the information they need as efficiently as possible and that it has found most prefer digital channels.

Read the full story (subscription).