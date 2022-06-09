More companies offering no-cost health insurance to retain employees  

Companies are increasingly revising the health benefits they offer in an effort to retain and recruit new employees, Inc. reports.

Some small business owners are even embracing a perk once rarely found outside of the U.S. military—no-cost health insurance.

The average U.S. worker pays $1,299 toward an individual premium or $5,969 toward a family premium each year, according to a 2021 survey from the Kaiser Family Health Foundation. With job openings still hovering near all-time highs and the unemployment rate stuck at 3.6%, founders are finding one of the best ways to attract and retain talent is to bring that out-of-pocket number down to zero.

Nearly half of the 475 companies on Inc.’s 2022 Best Workplaces list now offer entirely employer-paid health insurance. And 90% of employers rank health as the benefit their workforce values the most, according to the Society for Human Resource Management Benefits Survey. Read the full story.