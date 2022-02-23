More companies increasing frequency of pay raises  

The demand for U.S. workers has led some manufacturers, technology firms and other employers to ditch the annual raise and switch to more frequent pay reviews as they compete for talent and keep pace with rising wages, according to The Wall Street Journal.

For example, industrial ceramics maker CoorsTek Inc. last year started doing quarterly pay reviews, primarily to ensure it could hire and retain workers for critical and hard-to-fill manufacturing roles such as production operators and maintenance mechanics. The Colorado-based company hired around 1,300 people in the U.S. last year, and bringing on new people often meant paying above its usual ranges.

In a January survey by consulting firm Mercer, roughly half of respondents said they didn’t plan additional reviews or salary increases to address inflation this year, though nearly one-quarter said they were considering it. However, around 20% of respondents say they plan to review off-cycle salary increases as needed in 2022. Read the full story.