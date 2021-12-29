More companies automatically enrolling employees in 401(k) plans

More employers are putting their workers’ retirement savings on autopilot, automatically enrolling new hires into their 401(k) plans, CNBC reports.

According to trade group Plan Sponsor Council of America, about 62% of companies with a 401(k) plan used automatic enrollment in 2020, up from 60% in 2019 and 46% a decade ago.

The practice leverages worker behavior (inertia, in this case) to their advantage. Workers receive a paper or digital notification ahead of time and can opt-out—but most do not.

The increased automation comes as Americans shoulder more individual responsibility for their retirement savings relative to past generations. Life spans are gradually rising, meaning a nest egg must last families a longer time. Almost half of Americans think their retirement savings isn’t on track, according to the Federal Reserve.

Businesses also have an incentive to boost workers’ retirement savings, because financial security may mean greater productivity at work; it may also mean earlier retirements, which could equate to employer savings on health care benefits, for example, which generally become costlier with older age. Read the full story.