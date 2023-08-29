More change at the top for CATS

The board that oversees the Capital Area Transit System is preparing to select a new interim CEO, days after the departure of the former interim head and more than a year after parting ways with the system’s last permanent leader.

Voters in 2021 renewed a 10.6 mill dedicated tax for CATS that generates around $17.6 million a year, nearly 60% of the system’s budget. The system connects to over 225,000 jobs across the route system, and 91% of users have no other transportation options, according to the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, which backed the tax renewal.

Appointing a new interim CEO is on the agenda for a special meeting today. Deanna Wallace, liaison officer with CATS, says the system will not disclose the name of the potential new interim CEO before this evening’s meeting.

The board awarded a CEO search contract with consulting firm TransPro at its regular board meeting this month. The board fired former CEO Bill Deville last year amid accusations of financial mismanagement and other complaints, and Dwana Williams has been interim CEO for about 16 months.

“The CATS Board was advised against making any CEO hiring decisions by the EBR Metro Council, as they were in the process of evaluating our Board,” Wallace says by email, when asked what had been happening with the search for a permanent CEO since Deville left. “Once that appeared to be wrapped up, earlier this summer, the Board began moving forward on hiring a search firm.”

The meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. today at 350 N. Donmoor Ave. in Baton Rouge.