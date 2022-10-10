More businesses now willing to hire employees with criminal records 

The ongoing labor shortage has pushed more employers to recruit employees who have served prison time, The Wall Street Journal reports.

In recent years, small businesses and big U.S. companies including banks and pharmacy chains say they have recognized that so-called second-chance hiring offers a chance to ease societal inequities. It also helps them find more workers in a tight job market.

In a survey of almost 900 human resources professionals by the Society for Human Resource Management Foundation that concluded in January, 46% say they recruited people with criminal records more often than they did a year ago.

Additionally, some of the largest U.S. companies are behind the push to hire more people who have been incarcerated. The Second Chance Business Coalition—a group of companies that work to share best practices on hiring people with a criminal background—was formed in 2021 with 29 companies and now has more than 40. Among those are JP Morgan Chase, American Airlines, AT&T Inc. and CVS Health. Read the full story (subscription).