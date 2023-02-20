More big companies are calling workers back to the office 

Amazon will require its corporate employees to return to the office at least three days a week starting in May, joining a growing group of companies bringing staff back to in-person work, according to the Associated Press.

Last month, Starbucks told its corporate employees to plan to work from the office three days a week. Disney is asking employees to plan for four in-office days starting in March. And Walmart said this week that it would require its tech teams to plan regular in-office work days.

CEO Andy Jassy says Amazon made its decision after observing what worked during the pandemic. Among other things, he said the senior leadership team watched how staff performed and talked to leaders at other companies. He said they concluded employees tended to be more engaged in person and collaborate more easily.

The move could help local economies, he said, boosting the businesses near the company’s headquarter locations.

Reflecting Jassy’s sentiment locally, the absence of state workers in downtown Baton Rouge since the pandemic has had a huge impact on businesses in that area, as reported in Daily Report earlier this month.