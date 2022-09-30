Moran Printing/Emprint moving corporate office to Highland, expanding offerings

Moran Printing Inc./Emprint is moving its main office and production center from Florida Boulevard to its warehouse and fulfillment center location on Highland Road.

Along with the move, the company is bringing in new state-of-the-art equipment and partnering with a national print organization to support larger format offset needs, President Rebecca Vance says by email.

“Our storefront and fulfillment capabilities will expand in this transition,” she says. “We will remain an involved player in our local market and continue to serve our national client base.”

Vance says the company is expanding its software offerings, which include an electronic document management program called Digidoc designed to help hospitals streamline their processes.

“The changing printing market and global supply challenges imposed on many industries has led us to streamline, strengthen automation and processes,” she says in the emailed statement.

By text she added that while a few positions were changed, the number of jobs will stay the same. She declined to identify the national partner.

Thomas J. Moran founded Moran Printing, “the company that birthed Emprint,” more than 130 years ago, according to the company’s website. Outside Baton Rouge, the company has locations in Lafayette, Harahan and Monroe.

Kurz & Hebert is listing the 192,500-square-foot Florida Boulevard site, which includes the nearly 49,000-square-foot building, for sale as a mixed-use redevelopment opportunity. The site is not in a flood zone and is subject to the Florida Boulevard Overlay District.

An asking sales price has not yet been established. The listing indicates the owner will consider a lease with a qualified tenant.