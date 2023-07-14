Mondays take center stage in the battle over hybrid work 

Bosses are making a push to get workers into the office specifically on Mondays as a way to kick-start the workweek and boost productivity, The Wall Street Journal reports.

In one example, the executive director of the Economy League of Greater Philadelphia wanted regular goal-setting meetings at the beginning of the week for his 12-member staff.

“Mondays are the best day for it,” Jeff Hornstein says. “It gets people into work and out of the weekend.” But Hornstein had a lot of pushback from his staff, and they ultimately settled on meeting every second Monday.

Though more workers in general are coming in on Mondays, they still lag behind Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays for office attendance, according to Kastle Systems, which tracks security badge swipes into buildings across major U.S. cities.

Monday is “like New Year’s Day,” says Sumir Meghani, chief executive and co-founder of Instawork, a staffing firm that places hourly workers. “You reset your intentions, set a fresh start. People bring their morning energy to the office.”

However, some employees think Monday should be a gentle start to the week, and a movement for “bare-minimum Mondays” has taken hold on social media.

More Monday office mandates could be ahead if the economy falters and workers worry about job security, Scoop co-founder Rob Sadow predicts.

“Employers may start to use that as an opportunity to be more strict on the number of days spent in the office,” he says. Read the full story.