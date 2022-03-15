Mockler Beverage expands, acquires Houma’s Buquet Distributing 

Baton Rouge-based alcohol distributor Mockler Beverage Co. today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Houma-based Buquet Distributing Co. for an undisclosed price.

Mocker owners Timothy and Patrick Mockler, along with company president and general manager Chris Davis will have an ownership interest in the company.

The agreement also includes the purchase of the Buquet facility in Houma, with plans to continue operations there, which means continued employment for the majority of Buquet’s current employees.

Through the acquisition, Mockler Beverage will expand its eight-parish territory

to include Terrebonne, St. Mary, Lafourche and lower Assumption parishes. The Mockler footprint will now extend from St. Bernard Parish to St. Mary Parish, and from the Gulf to Lake Pontchartrain and Point Coupee Parish on its northern end.

The transaction is expected to close this spring pending approval from Anheuser-Busch and Constellation.