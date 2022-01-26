Mobile sports betting in Louisiana goes live Friday morning 

Mobile sports wagering is set to go live in Louisiana at 8 a.m. this Friday, Jan 28, according to an announcement from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

Eligible sports wagering operators will start accepting mobile bets Friday morning, according to board chair Ronnie Johns.

While betting on sports has been available at select locations in Louisiana since last fall, this will be the first time users will be able to place wagers online. The Louisiana Legislature moved to legalize sports betting in parishes that voted for it in 2020, and in 2021 the state finalized the licensing protocol and revenue framework for Louisiana casinos.

The state has implemented geofencing technology that bars users from placing bets in the nine parishes where voters did not approve sports betting.

The launch of mobile betting comes two weeks early, as Johns had previously said his goal was to launch online sports betting ahead of the Super Bowl on Feb. 13.

According to The News Star, sports betting is projected to bring $30 million in revenue annually to the state. One-quarter of state revenue will go toward early childhood education, with a cap at $20 million, and 10% will go to a local government fund by parish. Up to $500,000 of revenue will be allocated toward the Louisiana Association on Compulsive Gambling.