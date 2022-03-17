Mobile sports betting in Louisiana generates $2.2M in taxes for February

Louisiana collected more than $2.2 million in taxes in February—the first full month of mobile sports betting—over a half-million dollars higher than retail sports betting through four months, The Center Square reports.

Data from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board shows the state’s six online sports betting platforms took in $211 million in bets for February, resulting in net proceeds of $16.6 million and $2.2 million in taxes paid to the state

Mobile sports betting in Louisiana launched Jan. 28 and online platforms handled $40.4 million in wagers during the last four days of the month, though tax deductions for promotional wagers resulted in zero tax collections for January. Without the deductions, the bets would have generated $400,000 in taxes, according to the data.

Louisiana’s mobile sportsbooks have written $251.5 million in wagers since the platforms went live, generating $7.6 million in net proceeds and $2.2 million in taxes.

The state’s 13 retail sports betting sites, meanwhile, took in about $27.4 million in wagers in February, resulting in $642,663 in net proceeds and $14,187 in taxes paid. Those figures are a significant drop from January, when retail sites took in $49.2 million in wagers for net proceeds of $5.3 million and $533,259 in taxes collected. Read the full story.