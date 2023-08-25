Mobile pub business adds LSU tailgate and Halloween offerings 

As it rounds out its second year operating in Baton Rouge, the mobile bar company Pedal Pub is expanding its offerings this fall with two new tours beyond their usual downtown routes. These are centered around LSU tailgating and 13th Gate Haunted House.

The company announced this week that the LSU Campus Tailgate tour, open for booking now, will be offered before every home football game. It’s an hour ride on a 16-seat party bike, bringing those who book “through the most popular and iconic pregame tailgate spots,” the press release adds.

A second tour, the Haunted Hall”eaux”ween Party Ride, will begin taking reservations in late September. This tour involves a VIP tour of the 13th Gate and a more standard two-hour downtown bar hop.

Baton Rouge’s Pedal Pub franchise was opened in late 2021 by Lake Charles-based business partners Herb and Chandra Piert and Karl and Ashley Thomas. They discovered the concept while staying in Houston after Hurricane Laura and set out to open a location in Louisiana.

Guests sit at a mobile bar and pedal to power a cart as if they’re on a bicycle as they drive around downtown Baton Rouge and make stops at historical sites and bars.

