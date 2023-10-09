MKS Plastics invests $14M to double size of Tangipahoa production facility 

Industrial pail manufacturer MKS Plastics is investing $14 million to double the size of its Tangipahoa Parish production facility.

The 48,000-square-foot expansion will enable the Louisiana company to increase manufacturing output and allow it to better serve its customers in the petroleum and chemical industries, a release from Louisiana Economic Development says.

The expanded facility is expected to create 20 new direct jobs, while retaining 82 current positions. MKS also anticipates the creation of about 100 construction jobs at peak construction.

The project is supported by an incentives package that includes a $1.49 million performance-based forgivable loan from the Economic Development Award Program for the rail spur infrastructure as well as the utilization of LED’s FastStart workforce development program.

MKS anticipates the expansion to be operational by the end of 2024. Read more.