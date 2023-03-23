Mississippi wants restrictions on spillway openings, but corps fighting back 

A federal judge’s ruling that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers must consult with federal fisheries experts before opening the Bonnet Carre spillway—which protects southern Louisiana from Mississippi River flooding—is being appealed.

Opening the spillway diverts Mississippi River water to Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Borgne, after which it flows to the Mississippi Sound in the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, during a time of historically high water levels, the spillway was open for a record 113 days.

However, the water carries pollutants and nutrients into the sound and reduces salinity, damaging oyster, fish and crab habitats.

Coastal Mississippi governments and business interests sued the corps over the openings in 2019, saying the corps was legally required to consult with the National Marine Fisheries Service before opening the spillway. In January, U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola Jr. of Gulfport, Mississippi, agreed.

The corps filed a notice of appeal Monday at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. Written arguments have not yet been filed.

Robert Wiygul, an attorney representing coastal Mississippi interests, said in January that the decision would not preclude the corps from opening the spillway should high water levels threaten the city. He said the judge’s order meant the corps must discuss ways of mitigating the damage to fish habitat caused by opening the Bonnet Carre. Read more.