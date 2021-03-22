Monday, March 22, 2021 BusinessInsider Mississippi River cruises returning to Baton Rouge this week By Daily Report Staff - March 22, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print (Stock photo) Mississippi River cruises are back, with two riverboats set to land in downtown Baton Rouge this week, one year after the cruises halted due to coronavirus restrictions. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for $1.50 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in