Mississippi River bridge panel hears how new crossing will impact traffic patterns

The Capital Area Road and Bridge District is meeting today with plans to hear from consultants about how a potential new Mississippi River bridge crossing would change traffic patterns.

Officials have picked three possible sites out of 32 options for the bridge, all in Iberville Parish with connections on the west side of the river south of Plaquemine and on the east side of the river in St. Gabriel.

“I don’t expect there to be much variation between the three options,” says Scott Kirkpatrick, executive director of Capital Region Industry for Sustainable Infrastructure.

The federal environmental review process is expected to take about another two years, though Kirkpatrick says the final location may be shared with the public sooner.

The meeting at the state Capitol was happening as this story was being written. The early portion of the meeting focused on current conditions.

About 126,000 vehicles cross the Interstate 10 Mississippi River bridge each day, split roughly evenly between eastbound and westbound, according to today’s presentation, which highlighted the fact that most of the drivers using I-10 in the Baton Rouge area are local. Only about 18% of the vehicles that cross the bridge are simply passing through and don’t stop in or near Baton Rouge.

The new bridge is expected to carry about 24,000 vehicles per day, primarily local traffic. It is expected to save more than 1 million hours of travel time annually, consultants say.

A funding plan needs to be in place before final federal approval. The Louisiana Legislature this year approved a $300 million down payment on the project, which is estimated to cost around $2.5 billion. Additional legislation calls for up to $40 million per year for the new bridge and four other “megaprojects.”

Meetings are carried live on the Legislature’s website, with archived video available shortly after.