Minnesota investment firm buys apartment complex near LSU for $15M

A Minnesota-registered company purchased The Sterling Student Living on Highland Road for $15 million, according to documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Tailwind Baton Rouge LLC bought the 340-unit apartment complex near the North Gates of LSU. The six-story building sits on a 2-acre tract facing the intersection of Highland and Aster Street.

The LLC’s business filings show that it shares an address with real estate investment company The Tailwind Group. In addition to retail and office properties, the firm’s website states that it acquires and manages student housing near college campuses such as Texas A&M, the University of Mississippi and Florida International University. Tailwind Group did not respond to multiple messages by this afternoon’s publication deadline.

The seller was Delaware-registered company 532 Title Way LLC. Documents show the company purchased the property from Fannie Mae in September 2020 for an undisclosed amount. Documents show that prior to Fannie Mae, S2S Northgate Associates LLC, S2S Wood Hollow Associates LP and S2S Hidden Village Associates LP jointly purchased the property for $21 million in November 2010.