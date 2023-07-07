Millions pulled from Louisiana lawmakers’ districts in wake of spending cap vote 

Conservative Louisiana House members who tried to block Gov. John Bel Edwards and legislative leaders from spending more state funding saw $22.8 million in government projects pulled out of their political districts last month.

Edwards vetoed $8.9 million worth of projects in communities where House members who voted against raising the state’s spending cap live. Republican legislative leaders also yanked $13.9 million worth of spending from those same districts.

The impacted projects include roads, a health center, drainage, roundabouts, a community college, water treatment plants, public safety complexes and sewer systems.

The governor and legislative leadership have not offered a public explanation about why the funding was removed, but the lawmakers say they are being punished for refusing to go along with a plan to spend more government money.

“I see it as bullying to be honest with you,” says Rep. Danny McCormick, R-Oil City, who voted against the spending cap and then had $465,000 worth of projects in his district vetoed and another $853,000 cut by legislative leadership.

Dubbed the fiscal hawks, the group that tried to block the state from spending more money is rather small. Only 19 of 144 lawmakers ended up voting against lifting the spending limit, which allows the governor and lawmakers to use an extra $1.65 billion over the next 12 months.

Lawmakers who voted to raise the cap say it’s only fair their colleagues who made it difficult to access additional money not be able to benefit from it. But legislators whose districts lost money say the funding cuts don’t just hurt them but also their constituents, some of whom are Democrats that support Edwards.

“I think it’s petty and juvenile to react this way,” says Rep. Raymond Crews, R-Bossier City, who had $1.3 million worth of projects from his community vetoed and another $1.7 million removed by legislative leaders.

“This is just the old-style of Louisiana politics that everyone is fed up with,” he says.

