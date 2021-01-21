Millennial Park tweaking rezoning request

Millennial Park developer Cameron Jackson is altering his request to rezone a portion of his shipping container development to allow for alcohol sales after the Metro Council voted last night to defer the item for a month.

While Jackson had originally requested to rezone a section of the Florida Boulevard park as commercial alcoholic beverage 2, which is used for bars and lounges, he now says he’d like to instead pursue commercial alcoholic beverage 1 designation, which is primarily used by restaurants that serve alcohol.

“I’m just decreasing what I wanted to do a little,” Jackson tells Daily Report. “It seems like CAB-1 will be better for everyone as a whole, where we can meet in the middle.”

The rezoning request had drawn major backlash from nearby residents, who worried the bars would escalate existing noise problems, traffic congestion, and a lack of parking. They had also accused Jackson and his father, Curtis Jackson, of being deceptive with their request by not clarifying what their intentions were with the property.

For these reasons, the Planning Commission, in a 7-1 vote, denied Jackson’s rezoning proposal before it landed on the Metro Council’s agenda.

Citing neighbors’ concerns, Jackson says he will reduce the amount of space he wants to rezone for alcohol sales, from multiple lots to one.

Furthermore, the switch means the section of Millennial Park—which currently includes two containers—would be required to have food account for at least 50% of sales. Consequently, Jackson has scrapped plans for a sports bar, but he says a daiquiri shop is still on the table, so long as he can figure out a way to serve food from the shop as well.

Also on the drawing board is a Black-owned Chinese restaurant, which would feature an indoor bar.

Jackson’s revised request will be considered at the council’s Feb. 17 zoning meeting.