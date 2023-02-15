Mike Wampold says he’s driven by opportunities as they present themselves 

Local developer Mike Wampold looks at potential projects in the Baton Rouge market with an entrepreneurial perspective.

Wampold, who’s responsible for some of Baton Rouge’s most iconic redevelopment projects over the past three decades, sat down with Business Report’s JR Ball for the first episode of the Strictly Business webcast to share how he has chosen his projects over the years.

“We rarely sit down at the beginning of the year or the end of the prior year and say ‘This year, we’re gonna build so many apartment units, or are we gonna acquire this building? Are we gonna do this or that?’” Wampold said. “We’re driven as an opportunity presents itself and for each individual opportunity that comes up, we evaluate those risks, we evaluate that market, we evaluate that asset, and if things line up, we’ll move on that asset. We’re presented with many more opportunities than we choose to move on.”

Wampold says he isn’t driven to do “the next thing.” Instead, he’s driven by what he believes the Baton Rouge market needs. Other important qualities that he credits his entrepreneurial success to are patience, sustainability and perseverance.

“Unless you go in and you start buying buildings or flipping houses or whatever, real estate development on a large scale is a very slow process and takes a lot of patience,” Wampold says. “From concept to where a property is actually cash flowing and where it can receive a return on that is many times five and six years out.”

Watch the entire webcast, available only for Business Report INSIDERS here.