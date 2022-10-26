Midterm elections have historically been good for stock investors

The Nov. 8 midterm elections could be a positive event for shareholders, who’ve seen major indexes drop into bear market territory this year—more than 20% below recent highs.

“On average, markets do tend to rally after midterm elections,” says Liz Young, chief investment strategist at SoFi. “There’s this sort of collective sigh of relief.”

In the 15 midterm elections since 1962, the benchmark S&P 500 climbed an average of 14.4% over a six-month period starting Nov. 1, according to data from FactSet. The average gain over a 12-month period was 15.6%.

The trend holds even for years like this, when the market is falling sharply prior to the vote.

But even as corporate profits hit record highs this year, investors remain worried about the prospect of a recession in the U.S. and abroad as central banks grapple with the highest inflation in decades.

Whether the market can emerge from its deep slump after the election is likely to hinge more on the Federal Reserve’s efforts to cool inflation by aggressively raising interest rates.

“Today, it is inflation, the Fed’s response to elevated inflation, and resulting risk of recession, that will be what determines the market’s direction over the coming quarters,” Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management, writes in a recent research note.

However, Uncertainty over how far the Fed will go in its rate-hiking campaign, how effective it will be to cool inflation and how much the economy slows will not be resolved by the outcome of next month's elections.