Mid-City Artisans opening gallery on Government Street 

Tucked among Square 46’s mix of restaurants and retail on Government Street is a new art gallery launching this week.

On Thursday, local art shop Mid-City Artisans will debut Gallery 46, located one floor above its store. The shop’s owners had been using the upstairs space for events and classes before it was converted to the gallery. The displays of local and national artwork will rotate throughout the year.

The gallery’s first show, premiering at the opening reception, will feature Lily Tobin Broussard’s “All Things Swamp” sculpture series and Terry “TBorn” Farrell’s “Water Dimensions” painting series. The artists’ work will be displayed and available for purchase through Aug. 20.

Equipped with movable panels, the second-floor space is reconfigurable and will also host the Art Learning Center. That space will be used for year-round, all-ages art classes, team-building exercises and birthday parties.

