Michigan-based firm acquires majority stake in Baton Rouge’s Premier Health

One of the largest multi-institutional Catholic health care delivery systems in the U.S. has acquired a majority ownership stake in Premier Health, a Baton Rouge-based urgent care operator.

Michigan-based Trinity Health, which includes 92 hospitals and 100 continuing care locations across the country, has added Premier Health to its portfolio in an effort to improve access to urgent care services in its current communities as well as new markets, in partnership with other health care organizations.

Through the new partnership, Premier Health will operate approximately 20 existing Trinity Health urgent care locations in addition to the more than 70 urgent care clinics it currently operates across seven states.

Over the next few years, Premier Health will double the number of clinics it operates across several states, which will be connected with Trinity Health and other local health systems, to provide care integrated with appropriate follow-up and primary care services. Premier Health-managed urgent care clinics will operate with the brand of the local health system partner.

Founded in 1999, Premier Health is one of the first urgent care operators in the U.S. to specialize in a health system branded, joint venture partnership model. Its founding partner, the Baton Rouge-based Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, shares ownership.

Trinity Health currently has annual operating revenues of $18.8 billion and employs 123,000 workers. Read the full announcement.