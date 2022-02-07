Mezzo Technologies wins Lantern Award 

Baton Rouge-based Mezzo Technologies has brought home a 2021 Lantern Award for manufacturing excellence from Louisiana Economic Development.

A roughly 20-year-old company, Mezzo Technologies produces specialized radiators and oil coolers for professional race car teams, aerospace companies and the military. It is one of seven award winners who will be honored in a reception at Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center on Wednesday.

Lantern Award recipients are selected by Louisiana’s Regional Planning and Development Districts, based on the overall contribution of the manufacturers to their communities, including investments in employment growth and facility expansions as well as public service activities with employee participation.

The seven Lantern Award winners are:

Acadiana Region: Cane River Pecan Co., New Iberia;

Capital Region: Mezzo Technologies, Baton Rouge;

Central Region: AFCO Industries, Alexandria;

Northeast Region: Skyjacker Suspensions, West Monroe;

Northwest Region: Maxim Watermakers, Shreveport;

Southeast Region: Oracle Lighting, Avondale;

Southwest Region: Carboline, Lake Charles.