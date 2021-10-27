Mezzo Technologies, Tin Roof didn’t meet ITEP requirements, so now what?

With greater scrutiny around compliance of companies that receive property tax abatements under the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program, the Metro Council will be asked to weigh in on whether two local companies that fell out of compliance should be allowed to continue receiving the tax break. The state notified the Metro Council earlier this month that Tin Roof Brewing and Mezzo International Technologies both fell out of compliance for failing to maintain certain employment levels in return for the incentive.

In both instances, the number of jobs they fell short was small. Tin Roof fell below its required level by five jobs in 2018, 2019 and 2020. Mezzo fell just two jobs short in 2019 only.

Still, as some noted at this morning’s Board of Commerce and Industry meeting, if companies are not required to follow the requirements of the program, then the requirements are essentially meaningless.

Mezzo President and CEO Kevin Kelly says that while his company technically violated the letter of the law, it didn’t violate the spirit. In 2019, the company, which manufactures high-performance electronic components for a variety of applications, lost four employees. It hired two new ones before the end of the year, but because of the holidays, the new employees didn’t start with the company until early January 2020.

“I think we were six days later with our compliance,” Kelly says. “But it was a technicality. Most people don’t like to start new jobs in the middle of the holidays.”

The ITEP noncompliance issue was going to be introduced at today’s council meeting, which has since been canceled because of weather, and was not going to be voted on until November.

Separately, however, Mezzo’s ITEP abatement request for 2020, was scheduled to be considered by the Metro Council.