Mexican restaurant Habanero’s coming to Perkins Rowe

Habanero’s is expanding into the Capital Region with a new location in Perkins Rowe.

Habanero’s, founded in Covington in 2014, will open in the roughly 3,600-square-foot space on The Green, adjacent to Anthropologie. The contemporary Mexican concept was founded by Omar Lugo and chef Oscar Rodriguez and aims to emulate the street foods and laid-back eateries of Mexico.

The brand has seen considerable growth the last few years and has expanded to four restaurants along the Northshore. A fifth location is planned to open in Metairie at Lakeside Shopping Center this year.

The Baton Rouge location is slated to open in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Perkins Rowe built The Green as a public park and adjoining building space in 2018 as part of a $5 million redevelopment of the mixed-use property.

Habanero’s is the second concept this week to announce it will move into Perkins Rowe this year. Lafayette-founded Caroline’s Cookies is also expected to open in the fourth quarter in the spots formerly occupied by Rock n’ Pops and Flip Flop Shops.